Final Fantasy XIV details the changes coming to high-quality items in patch 6.0

Crafting in Final Fantasy XIV is going to change a fair bit when Endwalker arrives, but maybe you missed the most recent live letter and were a bit confused by the topic of our column this week. No need to worry, though; the official site now has a detailed explanation of exactly what is changing with the removal of high-quality gathered items. When the next expansion comes out, gathering professions will no longer gather high-quality items, vendors will no longer sell them, and enemies will no longer drop them.

