Kid-centric sci-fi MMO NEO 2045 has officially launched (for real this time)

Back in June of this year we highlighted a game called NEO 2045, a sci-fi themed MMORPG for kids that strikes similar notes to Roblox in that players can play multiplayer games or use tools to “terraform mountains and valleys and build structures and vehicles using dynamorphic components that connect seamlessly.”

The game called itself a launched product in its descriptions on Steam, Google Play, and the App Store, but also said in a press release that it’s in a global open beta, while a later announcement at the beginning of this month said that it was fully releasing on Thursday, September 23rd. We also noted in both reports that online safety information for parents was oddly vague, unsatisfactory, and difficult to find.



Sure enough, developer VR Realms is touting the game’s “full-feature launch” as announced, with spotlighted features including its Snap game maker toolset, the addition of pet battles, and the promise of “a vast galaxy of sci-fi fun for gamers of all ages, regardless of your preferred play style, with action, quests, multiplayer and single player experiences, building and terraforming or even just socialising in a fun and safe environment.”

As of this writing, the game still sits on a Mixed review score on Steam and similarly middling star ratings on the App Store and Google Play. And as for the player safety and parental information, that’s a bit easier to find, sitting at the very bottom of the game’s official site

source: press release