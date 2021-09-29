Lord of the Rings Online opens Bullroarer again to test Brawler and LI changes

So, Lord of the Rings Online’s Fate of Gundabad has a launch date. It has preorders. It has a full executive summary of content. You have completely worn out the “gundagood” joke and nobody even cracks a smile at it anymore. What is left to do?

Test, of course. Standing Stone Games opened the Bullroarer test server this morning for the 30.3 beta 4, and it’s open through Friday morning, “specifically focusing on the Brawler class and the New Legendary Item System.” Indeed, notable changes since the last Bullroarer session include several tweaks to Brawler skills and traits as well as changes to the legendary item conversion panel and tracery sockets.

Gundabad launches November 10th; the cheapest buy-in is the $39.99 package, though if you’ve got money to burn, you could drop as much as $129.99 for the biggun.

Bullroarer is offering a new preview of Update 30.3, including the Brawler and Legendary Items! Read more here: https://t.co/yj4Isz3oPs #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/k8y7vRXmCW — LOTRO (@lotro) September 29, 2021