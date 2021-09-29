Overwatch invites players to square off for deathmatches in the sunny resort town of Malevento

Chris Neal
What do you like in a resort destination? Is it sunny vistas? Lovely shops? Comfortable places to relax? Or maybe you prefer excellent sight lines to your enemies and opportunities to flank the opposing team. Whatever you’re looking for in a vacation spot, Overwatch’s new deathmatch map Malevento has it all.

The new map, which is now officially live after after a PTS round in the beginning of September, boasts a variety of features for players to consider, including a variety of alleyways that offer up flanking opportunities, what is described as high verticality to let characters like Pharah or Hanzo shine just a bit more, and larger open areas for straight-up brawling. According to one of the game’s senior level designers, Malevento was created with the idea of making “a rock-paper-scissors balance with the flying, hitscan, and flanking heroes.”

