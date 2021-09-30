Black Desert PC preps season+ server graduation, Atoraxxion’s next act, and Elvia Realm changes

If you’ve been pushing through the season+ server of Black Desert on PC to the point you’re ready to head to the regular servers, then this week is for you — specifically, this week’s event, which is running from October 1st to October 10th and offering up Rift’s Echoes to obtain enhancement items and Tuvala accessories. There’s also graduation prep gift codes that can be redeemed at specific times between now and October 20th with more enhancement goodies.

The game is also preparing for the seafaring second act of Atoraxxion with a weekly quest event that rewards two different types of chests. This event is running until October 6th, and chests earned by players during the event will arrive to mailboxes after October 6th’s maintenance.



Otherwise, this week’s update brings some class adjustments, allows players who have earned boss gear exchange coupons from previous seasonal servers to redeem them in the current season+ server via new quests, and makes several AP changes to monster zones in the Elvia Realm.

While all of this week’s additions are well and good, many BDO players are looking ahead to next week, which will bring some progression changes already prompting complaints or memes from veteran players.