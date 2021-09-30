Co-op/PvP shooter The Cycle has begun closed beta today

Multiplayer shooter The Cycle has officially launched its closed beta, which runs through the entirety of October. German Studio Yager has been talking up “extensive gameplay changes” made in the closed alpha that add “strategic depth” for co-op and PvP as players now “decide for themselves how much risk they want to take at any given time.” This current leg of the test will showcase the rebuilt Crescent Falls map, as well as improved loot, crafting, and private housing.

“The Cycle: Frontier is a free-to-play, high-stakes, PvPvE FPS. The goal is to complete missions on a deserted planet while defending yourself from hostile creatures and armed opponents. But beware: resources and mission objectives can only be kept if you leave the planet alive. Whether playing solo, in a squad with friends, or making alliances with strangers, The Cycle: Frontier offers the ultimate competitive multiplayer and survival combat experience for everyone. […] At Prospect Station, the social hub in The Cycle: Frontier, players will find stores and their own quarters, as well as the three most important factions: Osiris, Korolev and ICA. Each gives players important missions to increase reputation and unlock new tools, upgrades and weapons. Of course, you’re never completely alone on the world of Fortuna III; in addition to dangerous beasts, other greedy players may be on the same mission as you — and also armed to the teeth.”

Note that Yager is calling it a closed beta test, but you can sign up through Steam, EGS, and the official website (though Steam is easiest since all you’ve gotta do is smash that Request Access button), so we’re betting it won’t be difficult to get in. The game is currently still slated for a 2022 launch.