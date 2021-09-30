EVE Online begins testing a new deployable that summons rogue drone swarms

The Researching the Rogues event in EVE Online looks to be expanded into a regular form of gameplay for capital-class ships in the game with the release of the Rogue Analysis Beacon, a new deployable that’s currently being tested on Singularity.

This new beacon requires the power of a dreadnought, carrier, supercarrier, or titan to start up, rendering ships of those sizes immobile for a time while deploying the beacon. Once it’s active, however, capital ships can move again and the beacon begins scanning for data on nearby rogue drone threats in lowsec or nullsec space. While the beacon does its thing, players will need to defend it from drone attacks, and completing a scan will net players some handsome rewards.

More information about this new deployable will be shared soon, but for now players can enter the test server to try it out.

