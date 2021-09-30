Final Fantasy XIV recaps the many system changes revealed in the latest live letter

Let’s not mince words, there was a lot of information in the most recent letter from the producer for Final Fantasy XIV. Like, a lot of it. You could be forgiven for only getting some of it while watching and feeling like some of it missed you, or even having to go to bed before the whole thing was over. But now you won’t have to rely one someone else’s transcribed notes to catch up because the full summary of that information has been posted on the official forums for everyone to peruse.

Of course, if you’d rather watch the full broadcast again, you can; that’s also included with the summary (and is embedded just below). But reading the text summary is probably more than a little faster, detailing all of the various changes coming to each of the game’s 19 jobs as well as a brief look at the removal of many high-quality items and the changes coming to the game’s teleport system. Like we said, there’s a lot in here