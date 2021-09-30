The Daily Grind: How important is a robust character creator in an MMO?

There are some people (me) for whom character creation in an MMO is a big deal. These people want a robust set of options, a plethora of hairstyles and colors and details to make each individual character look different from others. A weaker character creator as found in some games is a massive disappointment for exactly that reason.

Other people, however, really do not care. These are players for whom the goal is simply to make a character who looks cool/goofy/attractive, and so long as the character creator allows you to do that, it’s fine. It’s not really a question of making a unique character or making yourself look all that different. Sure, it’s nice if it happens, but it’s hardly the point of the experience.

Obviously, these two groups are not in direct opposition, but they place very different weight upon having a robust character creator in an MMO. So where do you fall? How important to you is a full-featured character creator? Does it matter a lot to you, a little bit, or not at all?

Every morning, the Massively Overpowered writers team up with mascot Mo to ask MMORPG players pointed questions about the massively multiplayer online roleplaying genre. Grab a mug of your preferred beverage and take a stab at answering the question posed in today’s Every morning, the Massively Overpowered writers team up with mascot Mo to ask MMORPG players pointed questions about the massively multiplayer online roleplaying genre. Grab a mug of your preferred beverage and take a stab at answering the question posed in today’s Daily Grind