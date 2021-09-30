The Daily Grind: How important is a robust character creator in an MMO?

There are some people (me) for whom character creation in an MMO is a big deal. These people want a robust set of options, a plethora of hairstyles and colors and details to make each individual character look different from others. A weaker character creator as found in some games is a massive disappointment for exactly that reason.
Other people, however, really do not care. These are players for whom the goal is simply to make a character who looks cool/goofy/attractive, and so long as the character creator allows you to do that, it’s fine. It’s not really a question of making a unique character or making yourself look all that different. Sure, it’s nice if it happens, but it’s hardly the point of the experience.
Obviously, these two groups are not in direct opposition, but they place very different weight upon having a robust character creator in an MMO. So where do you fall? How important to you is a full-featured character creator? Does it matter a lot to you, a little bit, or not at all?
It’s pretty important to me since I like all my characters have different personality.
I also prefer to have different races or at least different models so there are different silhouettes in game. I understand why developers don’t like doing that, but you don’t get to see the finer details most of the time.
It’s no deal breaker but I do like having plenty of customization options when creating my character.
If it takes me longer than 10 minutes to make a character then it’s too robust.
Pretty important. I mean, I don’t like the “Fashion Wars is the real endgame” vibe. But the ability to make your character stand out is super important. Especially in the face of the growing MMO trend of homogenizing various classes.
I’m in the pool of “if I can make it, cool, but still going to end up making a basic human.”
Only thing I hope for them is a better selection for males. I mean seriously, not everyone looks either like Nicholas Cage of Jackie Chan. Let me have long hair, dammit T-T, I’m tired of having to choose bald, slightly bald, mop head, dreds, or scraggly bed head.
I like a detailed character creator with lots of options although I don’t always make use of everything. Ideally it should be coupled with a similarly robust cosmetic armour system.
Being able to make a somewhat unique character using both of those is a good first step in keeping me around. There is nothing more off putting to me than seeing an army of clones running around in an mmo due to lack of options in those parts.
As an aside to that if an mmo has a lot of character customisation and clothing options then adding a random button is a good move too. Folks can just hit random a few times till something horrific or good enough pops up and away you go. It’s something I appreciate for alts that I just use infrequently or as mules.
Not as important as people are trying to make it look, as far as I can gather.