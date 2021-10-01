Here’s Blizzard rationale for changing some of World of Warcraft’s emotes, art, and names

In the wake of the ongoing investigations into and lawsuits over Activision-Blizzard’s sexual harassment and discrimination scandal, the teams at Blizzard have said very little about the situation, and the company itself has not publicly acknowledged or responded to the four demands issued by its internal proto-union. What the teams have done that folks on the outside can see is tinker with the games themselves, changing names and references to disgraced developers, altering potentially offensive images, and even removing some controversial emotes from games including World of Warcraft and Overwatch.
The moves haven’t really gone over with the playerbase, as even we have pointed out that these are relatively minor changes that don’t impact gameplay and certainly don’t address the workers’ plight in any way.
Blizzard has clearly heard that grumbling, as yesterday the WoW team released a dev blog addressing its recent moves. The studio says that back in August, it set up internal channels for developers to speak up about “content that doesn’t represent who [the devs] are as a team today.”
“In a game that has thousands of art elements and a word count in the millions, we recognize that these updates will amount to very few total changes overall. Nonetheless, we believe these changes are worthwhile. World of Warcraft is meant to evolve over time, and every day, new players from every walk of life and every corner of the world experience our in-game content for the very first time. As a team, we want the world they see to stand as an expression of our talents and principles. Goofy jokes and occasional mature innuendos are part of WoW, and probably always will be. Still, we want to remain mindful of whether certain elements of that world are welcoming to all players. In short, we want our jokes to be inclusive and not punch down.”
That includes things like the reclining semi-nude elf painting, which was replaced with a bowl of fruit and caused so much ruckus back in September. “Some of the art that populates our world is often re-used throughout the game,” the studio explains. “To be certain that we don’t have any instances in which this art appears in a way that is not respectful, in some cases, we might opt to replace specific elements entirely.”
Blizzard also says that during the same time, it collected feedback from players on “practically every aspect of the game,” which has “influenced many gameplay improvements [it’s] working on for patch 9.1.5.” One example would be all the customization options that are now on the table, in spite of Blizzard telling us at BlizzConline that they weren’t happening; that includes the addition of an incubus demon that will be a future option for Warlocks who aren’t fans of the classic succubus.
This is corporate speak through and through, one part states that things will stay as they were as they are part of the game identity the other part speaks of how they will be mindful so they feel non offensive to all players.
Anyone who has been online recently knows it is very much impossible to be true to an identity and not offend anyone.
Those things they state that ”probably always will be”, well the probably in there is a give away that it wont.
So they will still have a rather toxic culture and management but it is all good now because cleavages are being covered up in the name of coming across more sensitive.
I imagine it’s a mix of commands on high and personal developer motivations behind the smaller changes being made. I don’t see executives directly telling developers to remove a painting, but more so tell them to remove problematic instances in the games and then the developers figuring things out from there. Some probably felt motivated to be able to finally remove some of these elements while also having some who were just doing what they thought needed to be done and a mix of the two therein.
I’m not sad to see a number of these elements removed, but I am still wishing for direct meaningful changes to be made to the company itself.
Seriously, the addition of incubi is the most meaningful change they can make on this front. The rest is all just window dressing and realizing that adding self-references into your games is often a bad, dumb idea. THIS IS THE MEAT AND POTATOES.
I feel like an incubus should show up to instruct you about what is the actual meat and potatoes.