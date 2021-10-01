Lineage II Aden adds castle sieges with its latest update

Castles! Everyone likes castles when they own the castles in question, and if not then everyone hates castles and wants to be in charge of the castle. Lineage II Aden feels your pain, and thus it is letting guilds fight over who gets the most castle-y castles in the land with its new weekly castle siege battles. You can castle your way on over and castle your enemies in the castle until they castle themselves. (Feel free to substitute any verbs you want in that sentence.)

In all seriousness, castle sieges are fairly straightforward affairs. There’s a guardian in the center of the keep who is, sadly, not named Greg. You are trying to imprint upon him if you do not control the castle and trying to prevent anyone from doing that if you do own the castle. As soon as someone succeeds, that force becomes the new defending force while everyone else is the attacking force, with the last group to imprint being acknowledged as the holder of the keep for the week. Check out the full patch notes for all the gritty details.

