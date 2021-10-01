PUBG is adding Halloween decorations to Erangel and the ability to carry teammates and enemies in October

No, we don’t mean “carry” in the sense that your sole performance is the thing that makes your entire team win a match in PUBG; we mean the ability for players to pick up their downed teammates, drape them over their shoulder, and move them to somewhere safe. That’s one of the features of Update 14.1, which will land on PC on Wednesday, October 6th, and on consoles on Thursday, October 14th.

Not only will players be able to haul up their friends, but they can also carry downed enemies in tow as well, using them like a meat shield or a gruesome version of the frying pan item that players carry now. Speaking of gruesome fun, the update will also dress up the Erangel map in Halloween decor, with spooky-themed weather effects including fog and a unique moon color that can be found in key points of interest throughout the map.

Finally, Update 14.1 will kick off the game’s 14th ranked season; make some tweaks to both Erangel and Taego maps; and change around the map rotation for both normal and ranked modes. Players can get a look at what’s to come via the patch notes or in the video after the break, or they can hop into the PC test server to try things out for themselves.



source: press release