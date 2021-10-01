Star Citizen shows off its initial bombing gameplay and highlights alpha 3.15’s feature set

Star Citizen is learning to love the bomb in the final episode of Inside Star Citizen for this quarter as it leads off with the first implementation of aerial bombing gameplay features coming in alpha 3.15.

As of right now, the Hercules A2 will be the only ship capable of dropping big juicy bombs on targets, and the initial iteration of bomb gameplay involves the ship’s pilot entering a bomb operator mode HUD. This mode has two features that either let players visualize where a bomb will fall while releasing a bomb at any point, or assign a specific reference point that players then line up with another reticle for more guided bomb strikes. Eventually, the bomb operator mode will be moved to a specific bombing station with features like a remote camera that looks down on a target area.

Speaking of alpha 3.15, the latter half of the video closes out with a full review of the update’s features, highlighting healing and death mechanics, physicalized inventory, loot generation features, new mission objectives like avoiding security or forbidding attacking players from killing defenders, and new ships arriving in the alpha 3.15 post-patch schedule like the Ares Starfighter and Redeemer, both of which are set to go live when the next Intergalactic Aerospace Expo event kicks off.

