Book of Travels opens early access servers for higher-tier backers

While Book of Travels long-awaited and much-delayed early access release is still over a week away, fans who sunk in $52 or more into the Kickstarter campaign back in 2019 are being welcomed into the game right the heck now.

“We are thrilled to invite you to be among the first to set foot in this new world,” Might and Delight said without any trace of irony. “One that you’ve already helped to build with your backing and given lift with your time and attention. Today that world is ready to greet you.”

One restriction being placed on these early early access players is an NDA for videos, reviews, or public chatter on the topic, at least until Book of Travels pushes out Chapter Zero on October 11th. In the meanwhile, enjoy some gambling music why not.