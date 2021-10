Make My MMO: Albion Online’s Harvest challenge, CitizenCon’s date, and Fractured Veil’s Kickstarter

If you’ve ever wanted to ride around on a ghost bat, your time has come in Albion Online, as its October challenge offers harvest-themed unlockables, including the grand prize of the spectral bat mount. “In addition to its spooky appearance, this winged menace comes with a powerful Flicker spell that allows you to jump to a target location in the blink of an eye,” Sandbox Interactive says.

Meanwhile, there’s been plenty going on the last few weeks in other crowdfunded MMORPGs too: Fractured’s fall alpha continues, Star Citizen’s CitizenCon got a hard date, Shroud of the Avatar released its 94th update, TitanReach shut down its servers and went back into development, Book of Travels announced a new early access launch, Project Gorgon rolled out its fall patch, Zenith raised a fresh $10M, and players took back the Chronicles of Elyria subreddit. Finally, Fractured Veil entered our list; its Kickstarter will likely be successful when it ends next week.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Fractured Veil

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?