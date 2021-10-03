The Daily Grind: Are there MMOs you like that can’t hold your interest for long play sessions?

One of my usual indicators that I’m enjoying a game is when I have some time off and have the spare time to play, I do so. Ideally, we’re talking about situations where I wind up playing for a long while without any significant breaks. But every so often I find myself in the curious situation of playing a game which I’m enjoying, a game which on paper is doing things right and keeping my interest… and yet I find myself playing for just an hour or two before logging out.

It should be noted that this usually doesn’t result in me playing less, just stopping after a short time and then logging back in a little while later. It’s more like several staccato sessions than one long, unbroken session, which is objectively silly. But hey, maybe I’m not the only one with this particular silliness. Are there MMOs you like that can’t hold your interest for long play sessions?

