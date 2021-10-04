Camelot Unchained shares healer updates, work on a frosty biome, animation updates, and more

Like clockwork, Camelot Unchained is starting off the month of October with its usual end-of-month wrap-ups for the previous month of September. Also as usual, some of the larger updates come from the monthly newsletter. This month, players are getting a dose of healing changes, with particular focus on runestone healing that lets players either place down a beneficial runestone or huck it at a specific area. Players can also read up on healer class-specific tweaks that the devs are working on as well. That all said, the post admits that healer classes are the least developed thus far, and they still have a long way to go.

Also in the newsletter we get some looks at a frosty new frozen tundra biome, replete with all of the chilly vegetation and fluffy angry monsters one could want, another look at the coastal lowland region, and continued concept art work on the Hamadryad and Cait Sith races.

Meanwhile, this month’s Top Ten-ish is primarily about animations, highlighting progress on chaining animations seamlessly together, animation interplay, and animation for press-and-hold attacks. The list also promises that Alchemy is “very close” to being finished, outlines continued progress on melee 2.0, and design document creation for home islands among a wide number of other development reports.