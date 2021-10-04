Dark Age of Camelot starts its 20th anniversary with bonuses as it answers another round of player questions

Twenty years of being online is a major milestone for any MMORPG, and you can be rest assured that Dark Age of Camelot will be offering up plenty of celebratory events as the game has hit the twenty year mark as of this month. Until then, however, players can reap some big tasty bonuses to XP, crafting speed, RP earnings from RvR kills, and more depending on where they are and what they’re doing. Anniversary bonuses will run until Tuesday, November 2nd, while more 20th anniversary celebrations are planned for later in October.

In other DAOC news, there’s been yet another Friday Grab Bag of player questions, touching on the usual broad cornucopia of topics including damage add buff benefits, effects of stat buffs on pets, and armor cosmetic questions among other things. If you’re among those who submitted a question, this week is the time to see if it got answered. Though if you’re a regular follower of this MMORPG you likely already knew that.