Final Fantasy XI previews a lighter update for its October patch

October is the spookiest month of the year, but it’s a lighter month for Final Fantasy XI patches this time around. The official preview of the patch doesn’t disguise this fact, of course; players are being told outright that the game is taking this month off from the Voracious Resurgence storyline in part to prepare for an even more sizable update in November. So consider this delayed gratification for more fun coming later, then.

That’s not to say that this month’s update is specifically lacking, however; the usual monthly changes will still come around, such as a new set of Ambuscade battles for players to take on and new Records of Eminence to pursue. There are also some changes to Valaineral to make his alter ego more different from Trion. It’s just a big of a lighter update overall this month, but we imagine players will be willing to deal with it when given the promise of something cooler next month.