Genshin Impact’s next update brings Inazuma’s last area on October 13

Let’s get that second part of the story out of the way: Yes, Razer and Genshin Impact have entered into a partnership to let fans use Razer products that have Paimon’s face slapped all over them. Players can have the talkative little sprite thing plastered on a DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse, Iskur X gaming chair, and the Goliathus Speed gaming mouse mat, as well as apply Genshin Impact-themed designs in the Razer Customs website. These items are expected to come sometime soon; a gallery of images is below for the curious.

The actual game itself is seeing an update as well, of course, as the Tsurumi Island area of Inazuma will be available for players to explore on Wednesday, October 13th, in the Version 2.2 update. The update will not only have the fog-shrouded new island but will introduce the new character Thoma, some new seasonal events involving the exploration of a mystical domain and a rhythm mini-game among other quests, and several new Inazuma-themed items for the Serenitea Pot. The update has its own preview site as well as a trailer and a preview broadcast below.









source: press releases