RuneScape’s Ninjas apply quality-of-life fixes as the game sells a bundle for World Mental Health Day

The start of the week for RuneScape is once again full of all sorts of different things for players in the game’s latest update. At the top of the list is another set of quality-of-life changes applied by the Ninjas, including a bank interface toggle for switching tabs when dropping items, fine-tuning for the clickboxes in the Anachronia Agility Course, and the ability to examine items in the loot window.

In addition, this week starts the sale of a special charity bundle in honor of World Mental Health Day. The Well-being Bundle can be purchased from the Marketplace’s Bonds Tab from today until October 24th for just one Bond, and features a number of special items like Pulse Cores, Portean items, and a Stone of Meditation that grants its user a 4% XP buff and anyone nearby a 2% XP buff. 100% of the bundle’s revenues will go to Jagex’s partner charities Blueprint For All, Rise Above the Disorder, and Mind CPSL. The newsletter has all of the details on this bundle, while the patch notes section offers salient details on the Ninja Strike.

