Shroud of the Avatar’s Release 94 adds zone-wide vendor listings, new patterns, and fishing changes

The latest release for Shroud of the Avatar appears to be mostly aimed at the crafters, the gatherers, and the shoppers. For the shoppers, Release 94 has added listings for every vendor in a zone, making it easier to see the goods vendors are offering. For the crafters, there are 70 new patterns for a variety of crafted gear, as well as some new recipes and changes to existing ones.

For the gatherers — anglers in specific — the patch has added three new fishing-specific artifacts; the chance to fish up an Odd Container that can be either used as a decoration or opened like a supply container for a chance at a Cloak of the Master Angler, which features a bait recovery bonus and a fishing range bonus similar to the Fish Finder Cloak; and a balance pass for several fishing baits among other things.

The patch has a bunch of other adjustments to combat skills, world quests, and other item changes, so those who are still deeply invested in SOTA would perhaps do well to scour the latest patch notes.

