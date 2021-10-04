Shroud of the Avatar’s Release 94 adds zone-wide vendor listings, new patterns, and fishing changes

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The latest release for Shroud of the Avatar appears to be mostly aimed at the crafters, the gatherers, and the shoppers. For the shoppers, Release 94 has added listings for every vendor in a zone, making it easier to see the goods vendors are offering. For the crafters, there are 70 new patterns for a variety of crafted gear, as well as some new recipes and changes to existing ones.

For the gatherers — anglers in specific — the patch has added three new fishing-specific artifacts; the chance to fish up an Odd Container that can be either used as a decoration or opened like a supply container for a chance at a Cloak of the Master Angler, which features a bait recovery bonus and a fishing range bonus similar to the Fish Finder Cloak; and a balance pass for several fishing baits among other things.

The patch has a bunch of other adjustments to combat skills, world quests, and other item changes, so those who are still deeply invested in SOTA would perhaps do well to scour the latest patch notes.

source: official site
Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the game and its original studio have been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott’s company Portalarium sold off SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires have repeatedly been met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were seemingly abandoned without notice, but the game does still have players and is still being developed, as we continue to cover.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: