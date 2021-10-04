Visionary Realms strives to market Pantheon on multiple fronts

For those who are clamoring for new Pantheon reveals and vocally frustrated that they don’t get to see more, Visionary Realms would like to invite you to the other side of the curtain, where a whole lot of thinking and discussion goes into showing off and promoting the game. Perhaps more than you’d assume at first.

In a new Pantheon developer roundtable, Producer Ben Dean and Associate Content Creator Tony Guidi shared the thought process behind community connections and game marketing. Do they show everything that’s ready to go all at once, leaving a potential marketing drought for the next few months? Do they parcel out information in smaller, more bite-sized posts?

It’s also good to hear the team support the notion that while video and audio media are important for game promotion, nothing really beats a plain text newsletter for rapid dissemination of information without much fuss.

“The one thing is is when you talk about MMORPGs, there’s that fear of all catering to everybody. But let’s not forget that like MMORPGs have always been about bringing a lot of different gamer types together in a virtual world,” Visionary Realms said.