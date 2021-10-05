AdventureQuest 3D is introducing PvP this week as Mogloween and Taco Day begin

“Players are dying to kill each other,” claims Artix Entertainment, and now with this week’s update, fans of AdventureQuest 3D will now get their chance to beat on each other for glory, bragging rights, and shiny prizes. Yes, PvP is officially arriving to the MMORPG this week after months of development and work.

PvP in AQ3D promises to put class mastery and individual skill in the forefront over gear choices, with a PvP-specific action system and balances for combos. The game’s first PvP mode is known as Control, a 5v5 mode where players fight to control three different zones. Players can swap their class at any time while in a PvP match, adding new wrinkles to strategy as the fight moves on. Naturally, PvP will have unique rewards for players as well as a Class Glory system that lets them show off how much experience they have in Battle Arenas. Further details were discussed in this internal interview with the devs.

If PvP isn’t your thing, then perhaps Mogloween will be, assuming that you like tacos anyway, because this year’s Halloween event in AQ3D has a decidedly taco-filled flair to it thanks to the arrival of Taco Day as well. The link above offers details on all of the Halloween and Taco Day festivities. Because nothing says spooky quite like tacos. AQ3D is its own unique beast.



