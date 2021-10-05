Today’s Guild Wars 2 update includes quality-of-life updates to the dye system

If using ALL the colors is your jam, you’ll want to scope out today’s Guild Wars 2 update, as it includes changes to the wardrobe system, specifically dyes.
Conroy does note that the system still has “some hard limitations that would require a more substantial effort to update” that won’t be taken care of in the near future; that includes applying armor and outfit dye updates simultaneously and storing pending dye changes to gliders and back slot items simultaneously.
“Outfits, gliders, and dyeable backpieces did not exist when the system was originally designed, and unfortunately there are design limitations with their addition to the existing system that would require a more substantial re-engineering to address,” he explains.
Source: Official site
Advertisement
Translation on dyable gliders:
“We wouldn’t make as much money in the cash shop if you could just buy one pair of wings and dye it any damn colour you want”