World of Tanks outlines events running through the month of October

For those who are enjoying World of Tanks in spite of Wargaming’s whole influencer fiasco and last month’s WoT community rep resignation, the month of October has plenty of things for you to do.

This month is chock-full of events, many of which already started in the tail end of September like the usual battle pass, the ongoing global map battle, and the return of the Waffentrager event. Further on in the month, players can expect the third episode of Frontline between October 18th and 25th, a number of month-long promotions, and an assortment of weekend special missions. Players who want to plan out just what to do in this vehicular battler can check the calendar of events themselves.

