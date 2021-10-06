Aion EU releases patch notes and a livestream for the 8.0 update

The 8.0 update for Aion has been the talk of the game for a while now, both for the EU and NA versions, and now today is the day for EU fans of the game to dive into all that the update has to offer as it goes live after a maintenance period.

For those who have been missing out on the update’s reveals up to this point, the devs put together a nearly two hour-long livestream with all of the details players could likely want. In addition, the EU version’s latest patch notes are available to read as a separate PDF download, outlining the new Aphsaranta region, new instances, and changes to Fortress Battle among other things. It’s 20 pages’ worth of patch notes, so get cozy.

