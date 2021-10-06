Lord of the Rings Online dazzles you with the Brawler’s sweet moves

Hey kids, did you hear that Lord of the Rings Online is getting a brand-new class this fall? We jest, of course, because Standing Stone Games hasn’t been able to talk about almost anything else these days. We think there may be an expansion hiding behind the new class, but we’re so dazzled by his headgear that we can’t be bothered to look.

In any case, if you’re curious what the hoopla is about the Brawler, LOTRO would like to formally introduce you to the class via a short video showing off its skills. Here’s a summary: Punchy punchy punchy punch.

Meanwhile, the latest build for Update 30 is on the Bullroarer test realm with special attention given to the revised legendary item system, and some changes to various classes (including several for the Lore-master).