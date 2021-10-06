Star Trek Online is hosting its first ever Halloween event starting on October 13

Halloween has not traditionally been something that Star Trek Online celebrates, and for good reason; when you have the power of a Federation starship at your beck and call, it’s hard to find the suggestion of ghosts particularly scary. (A Klingon starship, by contrast, would not find it scary because the crew would want to fist-fight the ghost.) But that’s all changing on October 13th when the game hosts its first-ever Halloween event, kicking off what it hopes will be a new annual celebration with a new task force operation dubbed Cat’s Tale.

