WoW Classic begins testing fresh start servers as Blizzard yanks iffy joke and flirt soundbites

Blizzard giveth, and Blizzard taketh away. In this case, the studio is giving fresh start Classic servers while taking several character joke and flirt soundbites out of the game.
The first week for WoW Classic’s “Season of Mastery” beta kicked off yesterday with a level cap of 30 and a buff to quest XP gain. The studio said that it will be testing other areas in future weeks, such as buff limits, raid boss health and mechanics, the end of world buffs for instances, nerfs to character boosting, and the conversion of meeting stones to summoning stones.
However, in retail WoW, Blizzard is continuing its odd campaign of cleaning up anything in the game even possibly suggestive or offensive. In this case, it’s putting an end to a slew of vocal emotes that took place when players used the joke or flirt emotes. Wowhead has a summary of the specific emotes that are being changed, so you can check out that list to pay your respects.
This is like a serial killer changing his t-shirt that had an offensive slogan on it. The t-shirt is completely irrelevant, it is the killer that needs to be dealt with.
The strange thing about the flirt and jokes being removed is that it seems to not be entirely consistent.
For example, the ones that refer to something as being exotic (in a “I’m using something from another culture cause it’s exotic” way) were cut, which seems like a consistent application following the identification of something the devs found to be troubling to them.
But then others that have more vague sexual innuendo are gone while similar ones from other races are still present. And in some cases more overt innuendo, or even direct references, are still currently present while seemingly innocuous ones are on the cutting room floor.
It’s odd, in a word.
and like clockwork the “bros…home…for real this time..” shillvalry is in full force on forums.
Baby they can change, they mean it this time just pay them game rent and come back to the good old days!
I wouldnt be too surprised if this was part of a bigger move for Activision to start selling off IPs and trying to make the game more Disney friendly.
Also wouldn’t be surprised if not. Still, one can dream.