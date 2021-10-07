Book of Travels opens early access for ‘nomad’ backers, emphasizes NDA

Tiny MMO Book of Travels is continuing its staggered early access rollout today. While “settler” ($52) tier players were invited in at the top of the month, now “nomad” tier backers ($31) have been welcomed into the game, leaving only those of us in the “traveler” cheapie seats to go. If that’s you, you can go pick up your Steam key through BackerKit. Just note that there’s still something of an NDA or embargo on sharing in place for now.

“In order to build the maximum momentum that we need to make the game a success, we kindly ask you NOT TO SHARE screenshots, reviews, or any details of your experience beyond our private channels (namely Discord Book of Travels Beta Channel),” Might and Delight says. “We cannot stress how much it means to us that you keep your game play between us until the day before launch day on October 10th – this game has been nearly five years in the making, the manner and mood of its public debut matter greatly to us.”

The formal Chapter Zero early access launch is still slated for Monday, October 11th.