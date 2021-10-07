Star Citizen’s September monthly report outlines work on alpha 3.15 features ahead of CitizenCon

This coming weekend will likely be the biggest news driver for Star Citizen what with the digital CitizenCon event this Saturday, but there are still a few tidbits fans can glean from the September monthly developer update.

This month’s report is mostly recounting efforts made by the devs to get alpha 3.15 updates ready, with work on the NikNax app for personal inventory management, further refinement on ships like the Ares Starfighter, bug fixing for player inventory and character status features, and creation of two new armors that will “fill out various gameplay archetypes.”

In terms of what’s coming later, there’s not too many bean drops here beyond further progress notes on a number of unannounced ships moving through various stages of creation, as well as word of the Drake Vulture hitting greybox development and the Hull A and Hull C moving further along their respective pipelines. There’s also a lot made about shop vendor idle behaviors, water shaders, and AI reactions to stealthy players. Once again, there’s not too much that stands out in this report, but followers of the game’s progress will possibly still want to take a look.

