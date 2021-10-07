Warframe brings back the Nights of Naberus Halloween event all through October

There are plenty of things to get spooked by in the world of Warframe, but that doesn’t mean the multiplayer shooter is going to ignore the Halloween season. As a matter of fact, it’s proudly putting its scary side on display with the return of the Nights of Naberus event.

Players can visit Daughter in the Necralisk on Deimos to take in some festive changes as well as spend Mother Tokens on a wide variety of Naberus cosmetics. This year’s seasonal store selection has been expanded with new customizations, blueprints, and weapons like the Nyctalus Ephemera, the Stalker Noggle, and blueprints for a Basmu and Ceti Lacera.

The event will run all through the month of October until Wednesday, November 3rd, so there’s plenty of time to get your creepy on. After all, what ‘Frame isn’t complete without a pair of lava bat wings?

