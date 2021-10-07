Warframe brings back the Nights of Naberus Halloween event all through October

There are plenty of things to get spooked by in the world of Warframe, but that doesn’t mean the multiplayer shooter is going to ignore the Halloween season. As a matter of fact, it’s proudly putting its scary side on display with the return of the Nights of Naberus event.
Players can visit Daughter in the Necralisk on Deimos to take in some festive changes as well as spend Mother Tokens on a wide variety of Naberus cosmetics. This year’s seasonal store selection has been expanded with new customizations, blueprints, and weapons like the Nyctalus Ephemera, the Stalker Noggle, and blueprints for a Basmu and Ceti Lacera.
The event will run all through the month of October until Wednesday, November 3rd, so there’s plenty of time to get your creepy on. After all, what ‘Frame isn’t complete without a pair of lava bat wings?
I happen to think the new wing ephemera looks nice. (And they are an ephemera / aura costmetic, not a back slot item. Mostly this just means that they turn invisible in combat.) There’s a slight issue with the wings at the moment – they *don’t* turn invisible when you’re in most of the menus. And because reasons on how the menus exist in the game world, the wings completely block things like mod slots and most of the crafting menu. The devs are aware of it though, there’s likely to be a hotfix for it almost immediately.
The high point is still the storytelling Orbiter decoration though – Grandmother will tell you a creepy campfire story that kind of highlights how completely awful the ancient Orokin were. There’s also a couple of “previously Event-only” weapons that someone might want to pick up. They didn’t add a ton of new things to Daughter’s store though, so if you played this last year it’s likely you have most of the stuff you want already. The upside is that means you don’t need to grind much. The downside is that other than the wings and possibly the weapons, there also isn’t much reason to do anything, either. :(