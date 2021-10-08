Betawatch: Book of Travels is rolling out access at long last

Book of Travels is not in launch just yet, but it’s steadily moving toward its full early access launch on October 11th by letting more backers into the game to play away. Just remember that there’s a de facto NDA in place until that early access launch, so don’t rush to tell all your friends about it.
And now, the choir of other MMO beta news rises to delight:
- If you’re eager to have Elyon in your ears ahead of its launch, the game’s soundtrack is available now for your listening pleasure.
- Ghost Recon Frontline is a battle royale title announced in October of 2021. That should be both setup and punchline, yes?
- Fractured is wrapping up its most recent test event with an open testing event; you can also catch Chris playing the alpha if you want a preview of what to expect.
- Last but not least, as Polity continues its beta testing, the designers are talking up a planned 2022 launch.
That’s all the news that’s fit to briefly recap here at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that’s all the games in beta at the moment; we have a whole list of those just below, after all. If we missed something or failed to notice a game shifting into another test state along the way, feel free to let us know down in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta, early access on October 11th
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on October 20th
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
LEAVE A COMMENT