Betawatch: Book of Travels is rolling out access at long last

Book of Travels is not in launch just yet, but it’s steadily moving toward its full early access launch on October 11th by letting more backers into the game to play away. Just remember that there’s a de facto NDA in place until that early access launch, so don’t rush to tell all your friends about it.

And now, the choir of other MMO beta news rises to delight:

That’s all the news that’s fit to briefly recap here at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that’s all the games in beta at the moment; we have a whole list of those just below, after all. If we missed something or failed to notice a game shifting into another test state along the way, feel free to let us know down in the comments.



As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Blankos Block Party: Early access

Book of Travels: Closed beta, early access on October 11th

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dauntless: Open beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Elyon: Closed beta, launch on October 20th

Embers Adrift: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Alpha

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Mortal Online 2: Closed beta

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Ravendawn: Alpha

Rise Online: Open alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed alpha

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

TitanReach: Development reactivated

Valiance Online: Closed beta

Wild Terra 2: Early access

Zenith: Pre-alpha

