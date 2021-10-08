DC Universe Online is handing out free CR290 character advances for Halloween

DC Universe Online has loosed its fall event and its Halloween event together as GU117 this week. First, The Witching Hour 2021 gets your spoops on.

“All hell has broken loose in the streets of Gotham City and inside The Midnight Masquerade Nightclub! Go to the House of Legends and speak to the Phantom Stranger (Heroes) or to Tala (Villains) to receive further instructions,” Daybreak says. “To queue for The Midnight Masquerade, go into your On Duty UI and look under the Events Tab. New Race! Travel to the House of Legends and take flight in the new Multiplayer Aerial Movement Challenge: Flapping in the Night. You’ll be transformed into a vampire bat to race around Arkham Asylum! Earn new rewards and feats for achieving platinum, gold, and silver tiers. There are also new feats and new collections to be found for those brave enough.”

The Fall Fest brings piles of sales and gifts for players, including a freebie vampire cape, a freebie CR290 character advance token, and for subbers, a Dark Crimson chroma pack.