LOTRO explains the Brawler’s mechanics as chicken hockey returns

When it comes to the Brawler, there’s only one solution needed for all of life’s problems, and that’s to strike them as hard as possible until they cry “uncle.” Lord of the Rings Online’s newest class needs some extra explanation, which is why SSG posted an article outlining the mechanics behind this fisticuffs fighter.

“Brawlers forgo weapons in favor of Battle-gauntlets and heavy armor, hurling themselves into battle to the benefit of friend and devastation of foe,” said the studio. “The main focus for Brawlers is damage, off-tanking, and support. Any race in Middle-earth can be a Brawler, except for Beornings, which are their own race and class combination.”

As players wait to roll a Brawler next week thanks to pre-order early access, they can engage in a game or two of Hobnanigans, which is here for the next few days. Hobnanigans is best thought of as “chicken hockey” and has a whole bunch of chicken-related rewards for participation.