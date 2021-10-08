MapleStory will hold its fourth MapleStory Fest event in digital form on November 13

For the fourth year in a row, MapleStory will be holding its own festival to celebrate its players and unveil new announcements for the game with the return of MapleStory Fest, which will be an all-digital event streaming on Twitch and YouTube Saturday, November 13th, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Not only will fans be getting reveals for MapleStory and MapleStory M, there will also be special events like games, quizzes, giveaways, and contests including a screenshot contest and a cosplay contest that limits participants to a budget of just $50. There are also plans for social events and watch parties that will be unveiled on the social media channels for both titles as the event draws near. For now, the event’s landing page has all of the initial details and an FAQ.



source: press release