Marvel’s Avengers introduces XP boosts to its in-game store and sends its community into a tailspin

Back in August of 2020, a dev blog from Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics outlined what would be in its cash shop, writing in part, “content purchasable with real money in Marvel’s Avengers will be aesthetic-only additions, which will ensure we can keep the game fresh for years to come.”

Fast-forward to this past Wednesday and an update post that announced the introduction of a Consumables section, which houses Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors that can be purchased to boost XP rates or materials earnings for either three days or seven days.



As one might expect, members of the game’s community are extremely unhappy at the change to the point that the game’s entire Reddit is awash with anger, memes, and frustration with the decision. The moderators of the subreddit have even started compiling a megathread for complaints and opinions, encouraging players to express their anger but in a civil manner. One post in particular summarizes player reaction rather succinctly in a single, simple image.

Remember when Marvel's Avengers nerfed XP gain because players were 'too overwhelmed and confused' by how quickly they were leveling? Well they just added paid XP boosters to their cash shop, so now you can purchase some of that sweet, sweet overwhelmed confusion for a low price pic.twitter.com/LtU7AWiIPx — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) October 8, 2021