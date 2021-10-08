Star Citizen posts scheduled times for this year’s CitizenCon panels

Tomorrow is the all-digital CitizenCon, and while fans of Star Citizen were already aware of the panels that are coming for the event and their overall content, what was missing was the start times for said panels. Until now, that is.

As noted before, the panels will start off this Saturday, October 9th, at 11:00 a.m. EDT, kicking off with a keynote from Chris Roberts. After that, the panels will run roughly every one to two hours, one after the other, with some panels scheduled to be longer than others. With that all said, the schedule announcement on the official forums notes that the schedule should be considered a rough guide and that times are not definitive, with actual times varying by up to 30 minutes. That said, watching all the panels unfold is just a matter of heading to the game’s Twitch channel or waiting for individual panel uploads to hit YouTube.

