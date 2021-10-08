World of Warships’ latest update adds new German battleships and returning Halloween events

Just because World of Warships is all about historically accurate military hardware doesn’t mean the game doesn’t like to have fun with itself, as many regular players are aware. As an example, take the game’s Halloween events, which are making a comeback in the latest patch. After all, I don’t recall ever reading about warships fighting giant monster boats in any history book.

For those who are unfamiliar, the game will be bringing back the Twilight Hunt instance that pits 16 players both against each other and the AI-controlled Twilight Fleet in the Polygon map in a race to earn battle points, along with the return of Operation Sunray in the Darkness and Operation Saving Transylvania.

While this patch is noted as the Halloween patch, there are other content updates on board as well, like a new branch of German battleships in early access ranging between Tiers III-IX. These vessels will be available within sequential bundles in exchange for German Tokens, a new temporary resource players can earn through taking part in the Personal Challenges event or from the Armory. The update also adds submarines to random battles, makes interface changes, and other updates and improvements. The update notes provide more details.



source: press release