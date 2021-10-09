Elder Scrolls Online’s creative director says New World’s success will ‘shake things up’ and ‘get the creative juices flowing’

A rising tide raises all ships, and nowhere is that more true than in the MMO genre, as new games succeeding can often mean good things for the fans of already launched titles as those games have new drive to keep themselves in the spotlight and stay competitive. The Elder Scrolls Online’s creative director Rich Lambert feels similarly, saying in an interview that the launch success of New World is ultimately a beneficial thing for MMO gaming.

“First and foremost, competition is good. It’s healthy. It’s good for the consumer. The second you feel like you don’t have to compete and continue to improve your product is the second that things start to go downhill. So I think it’s great, and we need more successful games in our genre in order to help earn the trust of the consumer, to kind of shake things up and get those creative juices flowing and whatnot.”

The interview with Lambert also talks about why he thinks other games are successful and further hints that ESO will be going to “a place that nobody’s expecting” for its next major update. As for the game’s current update, the Bounties of Blackwood event has reached its ultimate reward, unlocking the Deadlands DLC for free for all Blackwood chapter owners.



It’s official! Blackwood Chapter owners will receive all the #BountiesOfBlackwood rewards! Claim them for free in the Crown Store Featured section (the Deadlands DLC will be available at launch). Keep adventuring through Oct. 12 to unlock bonus rewards!https://t.co/dKP8FcYf1v pic.twitter.com/KryGHGhZuy — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) October 8, 2021