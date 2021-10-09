Star Wars The Old Republic brings combat styles for Sith Warrior and Bounty Hunter advanced classes to PTS

It appears that Star Wars: The Old Republic is ramping up its combat style testing efforts. Now that the Sith Assassin and Sorcerer classes have had their tests, the next step is to test the combat styles of the Sith Warrior and Bounty Hunter advanced classes; specifically the Marauder, Juggernaut, Powertech, and Mercenary.

As with other combat style tests, the idea is to simplify mechanics and maintain class identity as changes are tested. If you’ve been following along, you’ve read this exact same thing before. This also now means that the remaining classes that need their testing are the Republic Trooper and the Smuggler, so things appear to be moving along well.

In other SWTOR news, the calendar of events for October is online, providing dates for the Pirate Incursion event, the returning Feast of Prosperity event, as well as Double XP events and the next Bounty Contract Week.