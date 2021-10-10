MMO Week in Review: New World’s planned transfer system isn’t ideal

New World made it through its second week: It implemented detection for “bad-faith AFK players,” it saw its queues come way down, and it is still promising server transfers, though they’ve been delayed. Right now, there’s a bit of grumbling over the fact that we won’t be able to transfer to different regions as originally stated, nor will we be able to transfer more than one character. That means if you rerolled on a second server to avoid congestion during launch week as Amazon suggested, you’ll now have to choose which of your characters to keep, potentially needing to delete a character just to get back to the original server you wanted from the start. There’s also no guarantee that whole guilds will manage to move to new servers without its becoming full.
Meanwhile, Twitch saw a massive hack
, Guild Wars 2
previewed Shing Jea, and Book of Travels
is on the eve of its early access launch. Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010
!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review
!
THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES
New World Day 11: EAC errors, burnout, mass-reporting, and PvP imbalance - If you're one of the many people affected by the implementation of New World's anti-cheat measures, you've probably been slammed by "untrusted system file" errors over the last day or…
New World is finally implementing detection for ‘bad-faith AFK players’ - The ongoing queues and frustrations surrounding New World haven't gone away in the week since the game launched. As we noted over the weekend, Amazon surpassed 900K concurrent players at…
Twitch suffers massive data breach as a hacker gets away with source code and streamer payout details - Twitch is having a very bad day today as a hacker has managed to hack and release 125GB worth of data, which has since been shared in a torrent link…
Guild Wars 2 teases End of Dragons’ lush Shing Jea zone in new trailer - Shing Jea: If you played Classic Guild Wars: Factions, it's the island you grew up on, literally. And of course, it's coming with the End of Dragons expansion in February…
New World’s Amazon Games has major ambitions for the gaming industry - So New World appears to be Amazon Games' first success after two major stumbles. Is it going to be its last? Amazon CEO Andy Jassy hopes not. At the GeekWire…
New World delays server transfers to fix ‘edge case’ problems – here’s how they’ll work - Players of New World still stuck on servers they don't want to be on thanks to the game's previous massive queues are likely waiting for the opportunity to move to…
New World posts bug patch, preps transfers, finds its Instagram account hacked - If you're trying to play New World this morning, you're going to be stymied, as the game is down for maintenance, but it's for a good cause: It's rolling out…
Elder Scrolls Online’s creative director says New World’s success will ‘shake things up’ and ‘get the creative juices flowing’ - A rising tide raises all ships, and nowhere is that more true than in the MMO genre, as new games succeeding can often mean good things for the fans of…
Vague Patch Notes: Anonymity is not why people are awful online - One of the intentions of the Vague Patch Notes column is to have a place to share things that we're going to need to reference again in the future. It…
PSA: Lord of the Rings Online’s current legendary items will be ‘frozen’ next week - This coming Wednesday, October 13th, is a pretty important date for Lord of the Rings Online players, as that's when the legendary item revamp is set to arrive, but there…
The Game Archaeologist: Kingdom of Loathing - It is, in so many ways, the antithesis of a modern MMORPG. It has crude stick figure drawings instead of lush 3-D graphics. It limits your daily activities to a…
Fractured opens up free play starting today to wrap up its fall alpha event - Do you want to try out Fractured without being in the proper alpha testing batch? You're in luck because the game is kicking off a free play event starting today and…
Another War Thunder player leaked classified military documents to win a forum argument - Back in July, we shared the astonishing news of one War Thunder fan and UK service member who wanted developer Gaijin Entertainment to make the British Challenger 2 tank more…
WoW Factor: What the Season of Mastery says about WoW Classic - The fracturing has begun. That's what sticks out to me when I look at WoW Classic's Season of Mastery limited-time experiment. Obviously, this is not entirely accurate. After all, the fracturing…
California’s DFEH files an objection to the settlement between Activision-Blizzard and the EEOC - It probably seemed like Activision-Blizzard had actually finally dodged a bullet in its ongoing lawsuit drama when it reached a settlement with the EEOC that would hopefully take at least…
Destiny 2 details vaulted content for Year 5 and previews a Ghost shell for Festival of the Lost - For those who write their calendars around vault content in Destiny 2, you'll want to divert your attention to a recent news post from Bungie talking about the shooter's fifth…
Massively Overthinking: How long are you willing to wait in an MMO queue? - New World has made headlines since the moment it launched for its excessive queues, but it's hardly the only MMO ever - or even the only MMO this year -…
Book of Travels opens early access for ‘nomad’ backers, emphasizes NDA - Tiny MMO Book of Travels is continuing its staggered early access rollout today. While "settler" ($52) tier players were invited in at the top of the month, now "nomad" tier…
Perfect Ten: A sampler of crowdfunded MMOs and how they’re doing - I've gone on the record many a time as being deeply suspicious of Kickstarter and crowdfunding when it comes to MMOs. There are reasons for this, and most of them…
Guild Wars 2’s PvP community is aflame over win-trading [Update: ANet banned 83 perps] - This past week, the Guild Wars 2 PvP community (don't laugh, there is one, as you know since you read our own Fight or Kite column) blew up over a…
WoW Classic begins testing fresh start servers as Blizzard yanks iffy joke and flirt soundbites - Blizzard giveth, and Blizzard taketh away. In this case, the studio is giving fresh start Classic servers while taking several character joke and flirt soundbites out of the game. The…
Choose My Adventure: It’s bear time in Lord of the Rings Online - It has been a few years since I made my way back to Lord of the Rings Online. I remember being around the game during launch, noting how smoothly that…
Neverwinter is shoring up Echoes of Prophecy, teases new module in January 2022 - Echoes of Prophecy rolled out to Neverwinter players last week, bringing the first third of its fall campaign and the launch of its new battle pass as well. But Cryptic…
Dark Age of Camelot starts its 20th anniversary with bonuses as it answers another round of player questions - Twenty years of being online is a major milestone for any MMORPG, and you can be rest assured that Dark Age of Camelot will be offering up plenty of celebratory…
Wisdom of Nym: Bespoke rotations in Final Fantasy XIV as both a positive and a negative - When you get right down to it, the character specs on display in Final Fantasy XIV are some of the most limited out of all the big five MMOs, largely…
Fight or Kite: Guild Wars 2’s Bladesworn, Catalyst, and Vindicator walk into an arena… - [AL:GW2]No, there’s no joke there. I just wanted to know if anyone actually saw this happen during the Guild Wars 2 beta test a couple of weeks ago. I certainly…
Bear witness to the confounding Coca-Cola ad that tries to appeal to esports fans, MMO gamers, and world peace - What do esports events, MMO gaming, and soda have in common? If you said "Maybe you drink the soda while participating in the other two activities," congratulations, you're a normal…
