MMO Week in Review: New World’s planned transfer system isn’t ideal

New World made it through its second week: It implemented detection for “bad-faith AFK players,” it saw its queues come way down, and it is still promising server transfers, though they’ve been delayed. Right now, there’s a bit of grumbling over the fact that we won’t be able to transfer to different regions as originally stated, nor will we be able to transfer more than one character. That means if you rerolled on a second server to avoid congestion during launch week as Amazon suggested, you’ll now have to choose which of your characters to keep, potentially needing to delete a character just to get back to the original server you wanted from the start. There’s also no guarantee that whole guilds will manage to move to new servers without its becoming full.

Meanwhile, Twitch saw a massive hack, Guild Wars 2 previewed Shing Jea, and Book of Travels is on the eve of its early access launch. Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

