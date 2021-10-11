GTA Online plans to mark the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III with events, goodies, and surprises

Later this month will mark 20 years since Grand Theft Auto III, the groundbreaking game that set the standard for all entries in the series going forward, released to consoles, and Rockstar Games is looking to celebrate the occasion in Grand Theft Auto Online with a number of events coming this fall. Details are a bit sparse on just what these events are going to be, but the announcement from the studio promises commemorative clothing, liveries, and “the upcoming possibility of some unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas” featuring “well-known and familiar faces in their attempts at ‘legit business.'”

The 20th anniversary of GTA III’s launch is also being marked with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which bundles GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas into one pack, complete with graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements. This collection is set to arrive later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC, and will arrive to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.



Incidentally, this bundle’s release means that these games will not be available for purchase this week; players who already own these games will still be able to play them, however.

Otherwise, GTA Online players can look forward to a further rotating carousel of Rockstar-created Jobs on a week to week basis, which will free up space for more modes and features as well and open up opportunities for seasonal or special Jobs to come back to the game. The press release also promises additional surprises for GTA Online, so expect more details in the coming weeks.

source: press release