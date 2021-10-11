Path of Exile explains how Scourge is balancing auras, curses, and elemental DOTs

Path of Exile’s 3.16 Scourge expansion inches closer, and we’re expecting the big reveal on October 14th. But in the meantime, Grinding Gear has been pumping out pieces of its design manifesto for the release, including details on balancing flasks and defense and recovery. Its third blog over the weekend addressed balancing auras, curses, and elemental DOTs.
Blessedly, this one’s much shorter than the others; GGG is tweaking sources of aura effects, rebalancing under- and overpowered damage-over-time spells, redesigning burning arrow, and replacing reservation reduction with reservation efficiency. “When stacked, Reservation Efficiency does not allow for infinite Auras,” the studio explains. “This can be given out much more liberally as a result, letting characters run additional Reservation Effects with only a couple of sources of Reservation Efficiency. The average character benefits, but the top end of extreme reservation has been made significantly weaker.
Want all that in video form? YouTuber Ziggy’s done that for ya.
MAN READ WORD – Super Summarrizedhttps://t.co/3m2W0C9VWw
Condensing down 4 hours of @pathofexile manifesto reading and discussion into 10, low-effort minutes.
As part of our Delve revamp in Path of Exile: Scourge, we’ve added new biome modifiers. pic.twitter.com/2m94FUfC7e
Still need to get into some deep dives (seems like ele DoT’s are…situationally buffed? Situationally nerfed? It’s a mixed bag) but overall I’m digging a lot of these changes. Evasion got hit, but armor got a huge buff which is great. A lot of characters should definitely be tankier now, though I still think they’re a bit off on the “Gear drops with a 1-10% buff to its armor or 1-20% buff to its ES!” making picking up gear off the ground attractive. Thankfully lots of garbage mods gone, but floor gear is still gonna be mostly useless outside of a high ilvl base that you can influence and craft on.
I’m cautiously optimistic. Big fan of the mana reservation changes (which hit, but don’t totally kill, aurabots and are a buff for non-aurabots!) even if I know that means my old aurabot summoner guardian is probably dead. Now I’m holding out hope for a few buffs for Juggernaut so that the ascendency is actually playable with some damage outside of accuracy stacking. I still miss the old molten strike days, RIP that skill and the massive nerfbat it got : (