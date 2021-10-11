Path of Exile explains how Scourge is balancing auras, curses, and elemental DOTs

Path of Exile’s 3.16 Scourge expansion inches closer, and we’re expecting the big reveal on October 14th. But in the meantime, Grinding Gear has been pumping out pieces of its design manifesto for the release, including details on balancing flasks and defense and recovery. Its third blog over the weekend addressed balancing auras, curses, and elemental DOTs.

Blessedly, this one’s much shorter than the others; GGG is tweaking sources of aura effects, rebalancing under- and overpowered damage-over-time spells, redesigning burning arrow, and replacing reservation reduction with reservation efficiency. “When stacked, Reservation Efficiency does not allow for infinite Auras,” the studio explains. “This can be given out much more liberally as a result, letting characters run additional Reservation Effects with only a couple of sources of Reservation Efficiency. The average character benefits, but the top end of extreme reservation has been made significantly weaker.

Want all that in video form? YouTuber Ziggy’s done that for ya.

MAN READ WORD – Super Summarrizedhttps://t.co/3m2W0C9VWw Condensing down 4 hours of @pathofexile manifesto reading and discussion into 10, low-effort minutes. — ZiggyD (@ZiggyDStarcraft) October 9, 2021

As part of our Delve revamp in Path of Exile: Scourge, we’ve added new biome modifiers. pic.twitter.com/2m94FUfC7e — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) October 10, 2021