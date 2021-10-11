SWG Legends has brought back the Galactic Moon Festival for Halloween – with new stuff

Halloween has returned to Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends, though of course, there’s much more to it than the original SOE festival nowadays. There are new collections, new paintings, new badges, new titles, new quests, new riddles in the Dead Forest on Kashyyyk, a haunted maze, plus a new “twist” for the Tusken Invasion heroic in Mos Espa and all the old stuff, and I am still wearing my Stinky the Hutt backpack in silent protest.

“In an effort to gain more support from the planets Naboo, Kashyyyk, and Tatooine, Jabba the Hutt has decided to throw the annual Galactic Moon Festival once more so everyone can celebrate the horrifyingly awesome haunts of the season. Jabba has grown tired of all the love festivals, celebrations of life, and other saccharine events. Thus, he has taken it upon himself to throw the scariest festival of the year.”

If you’ve never done the event before, you can swing by the forums, where there’s a handy walkthrough and list of some of the planned live events – with spoilers, though, so be warned.

The ride-along patch for the events has a few other tweaks in store, including the ability for everyone to wear tusken gear, the addition of the Beachfront and Jungle Bastion flashpoint maps, and the return of group travel using instant transport vehicles.