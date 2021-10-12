Destiny 2’s Halloween-themed Festival of the Lost brings haunted sectors and spooky goodies

Today is the day when Guardians in Destiny 2 remember the fallen, put on masks, and blow away foes for the chance at candy and rewards. It’s the Halloween season as the Festival of the Lost returns for another year, running between now and Tuesday, November 2nd, for all players.

As before, players will be putting on masks and looking for candy currency to trade in for rewards, which are earned from entering one of three new haunted sectors. These areas also drop Spectral Pages, which can be transformed to fill out a Book of the Forgotten for lore details. If you prefer your rewards to be more item-based, there’s plenty to collect including new weapons, a unique emblem, and a new Sparrow among other things. Those who are curious to learn more can check out the official event guide or watch the video below.

