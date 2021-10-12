Elyon pre-downloading has begun, character creation is set for October 14

Yesterday, Elyon raised a few eyebrows when Krafton and Kakao announced that pre-download and character creation plans had “hit a bit of a snag” thanks to a “backend platform issue” that was expected to cause two days of delay for those moves, though the headstart and launch weren’t going to be affected. Fortunately, it appears pre-downloading won’t even need the full 24 hours, according to the full launch schedule released this morning.

In fact, pre-downloading (on Steam for pre-purchase players, on Kakao for everyone) has begun as of early this morning. Early character creation is slated to run from 10 a.m. EDT on October 14th through the wee hours of the 17th.

“Only one server on each region (EU, NA) will be available during Early Character Creation,” Kakao notes. “During this period you will be able to create up to 3 characters and choose their names – please note that while naming your characters will be possible, we are not reserving them to your account and they may be released in the future if certain conditions are met (eg. long period of inactivity).”

Headstart is still expected to launch on October 17th at 8 a.m. EDT, and then the full free-to-play launch itself kicks off at 10 a.m. on October 20th. Kakao’s got a cheat-sheet for timezones in there if you want to double-check for your own region. Do note there’s a plan for queues too.

“The service will begin with one server per region – in the scenario where the player queue is too long, we will be opening additional servers proportionally to the queue. Nevertheless, our efforts are focused on keeping the number of servers to a minimum and the concurrent player capacity of each set as high as possible without hindering performance.”