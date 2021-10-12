Massively OP Podcast Episode 342: From New World to Old Camelot

On this week’s show, Chris joins Justin to talk about how New World is shaping up, LOTRO’s expansion pre-patch, Dark Age of Camelot’s 20th anniversary, Guild Wars 2’s Cantha zone reveal, World of Warcraft’s self-censorship, whether studios should poll players about development, and how aging MMOs should be handled.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Elder Scrolls Online, LOTRO, New World
- News: New World continues to ride the bucking bronco of release, slightly delays server transfers
- News: LOTRO’s expansion pre-patch arrives with Brawler and LI revamp
- News: Guild Wars 2 shows off new Cantha zone (and improves dyes)
- News: World of Warcraft yanks a bunch of its flirt and joke soundbites
- News: Dark Age of Camelot celebrates its 20th birthday
- Mailbag: Polling players on MMO development
- Mailbag: Out-of-game MMO promotions
- Mailbag: How should studios handle declining MMOs?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 342
- Podcast theme: “Main Theme” from Dark Age of Camelot
- Your show hosts: Chris and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT