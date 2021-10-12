Massively OP Podcast Episode 342: From New World to Old Camelot

On this week’s show, Chris joins Justin to talk about how New World is shaping up, LOTRO’s expansion pre-patch, Dark Age of Camelot’s 20th anniversary, Guild Wars 2’s Cantha zone reveal, World of Warcraft’s self-censorship, whether studios should poll players about development, and how aging MMOs should be handled.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

