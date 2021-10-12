The Daily Grind: How do you protect yourself from scammers in MMORPGs?

As long as there have been MMOs, there have been MMO scams. If you play, then you know. So you’re not going to be surprised to know that folks are already busily finding “legal” ways to screw over their fellow gamers in New World, as chronicled by multiple victims on Reddit. One guildleader and an accomplice apparently swindled their 200-person guild out of 60,000 gold, rerolling to take the spoils to an enemy faction and avoid retribution. (Thanks for linking this to us, Rick!)
I’ve been playing MMOs since the days of Ultima Online, when people could literally steal your house keys out of your backpack if you were unwary. I saw whole guilds implode and castles be stolen out from under noses. Even players back then devised all kinds of ways to keep themselves safe, whether it be extensive vetting of guild members or something as simple as storing your house keys under a bag trapped with a nasty flame blast. So whenever we hear stories like this in modern MMOs – and we hear them all the time out of games like EVE Online – I just have to shake my head at the newbies learning these lessons for the first time.
How do you protect yourself from scammers in MMORPGs? What keeps you safe? And as a bonus question, what’s the biggest scam you remember in MMOs?
Never give currency to a selling party directly. Ever. That should take care of 90% of scams. Alternatively:
– Chat spam, sniffers, gold selling, win trading, etc. Report and block. Never answer back in chat to phishing.
– Never let anyone ‘barrow’ from you unless you are prepared to lose it. My GF is the only person I do this for. Most of the time I just give it to her.
– Player to Player trading for properties and big ticket items. Use a trusted in-game middle man. In player controlled economic games, they advertise and stake their reputation on making deals safe and smooth. Trusted middle men will always have a fee.
– Buy from reputable auction websites who insure your transaction.
– Always take screenshots of your transaction. Whether it’s in-game or a website. Don’t trust a records keeping system to document for you.
I’ve been gaming on PC for 24 years. Played plenty of eco-transaction games, bought gold and player accounts online. I have never been scammed.
I don’t talk to anybody. Works like a charm!
Yep. Ditto. I pretty much only talk to people I already know from outside the game.